The Brief More than 4.2 million Floridians are expected to drive at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving travel rush. Heavy highway congestion hits Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m., according to AAA and INRIX. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are increasing patrols on interstates to target speeders, seat belt violations and impaired drivers.



Holiday travelers hitting Florida highways face heavy gridlock starting Tuesday afternoon, with AAA forecasting more than 4.2 million state residents will drive at least 50 miles from home.

Florida Thanksgiving traffic times

Timeline:

Drivers hoping to beat the worst congestion should get on the road early Tuesday morning or after 9 p.m., according to AAA. AAA and INRIX data show heavy traffic begins Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and AAA recommends departing before 1 p.m. to avoid the initial rush.

Congestion starts even earlier on Wednesday, running from noon to 7 p.m., so AAA advises leaving before noon. Roads are expected to clear out on Thanksgiving Day before heavy traffic returns Friday starting at 1 p.m. and continues through the weekend.

Florida travel numbers and gas prices

By the numbers:

Nationally, more than 81 million Americans are traveling out of town for the holiday, and Florida tops AAA's list of domestic destinations. Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami hold the top three spots nationwide, while Tampa ranks sixth.

Even with Florida gas prices averaging about $3.62 a gallon — nearly 70 cents higher than the same time last year — AAA reports the vast majority of travelers are still choosing to drive. Last Thanksgiving, AAA responded to more than 500,000 emergency roadside calls for breakdowns, flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts and towing.

Florida highway safety and Move Over law

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol is increasing its presence on major highways and interstates throughout the week to focus on speeding, seat belt violations and drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol. During the Wednesday through Sunday Thanksgiving travel period last year, more than 7,300 crashes and 45 fatalities occurred on Florida roadways, according to FHP.

AAA is also reminding drivers to check their tires, batteries and fluids before taking long trips to avoid becoming stranded on busy shoulders. If you pass a vehicle stranded on the roadside, Florida's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and give them space.

Exact trooper deployment corridors

What we don't know:

Authorities also have not specified which exact interstate corridors will see the heaviest trooper deployments.

Safety advice from AAA Auto Club

What they're saying:

AAA Auto Club spokesman Mark Jenkins said that driver behavior is critical during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

"In order to arrive safe to your destination, please plan ahead. Allow yourself extra time to get where you need to go. Buckle up, avoid distractions, lower your speed and never drive impaired," Jenkins said. "The top four contributing factors to fatal crashes are not wearing your seatbelt, speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving."