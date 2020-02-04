Florida troopers: Illegal drugs were found in a bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

article

Two people were arrested in the Florida Panhandle after troopers found a bag filled with illegal drugs. The bag was labeled as, “Bag Full of Drugs.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper did a traffic stop on a driver who was speeding on Interstate 10. Inside, they found two drug traffickers, they said, and “their not-so-inconspicuous” bag filled with drug paraphernalia.

Trooper said they seized meth, GHB, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Sarasota County deputies said their K9 team assisted in the investigation.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs,’” according to the agency’s Facebook page. “Our K-9’s can read.”

Advertisement



