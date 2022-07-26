Florida vote-by-mail: Pasco, Sarasota, Volusia top counties for ballot returns, so far

More than 160,000 Floridians have already voted by mail ahead of the Aug. 23 primary elections.

As of Tuesday morning, 160,587 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, with the largest numbers in Volusia, Pasco and Sarasota counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots have been requested for the primary elections.

That compares to about 2.6 million requested during the 2018 primaries.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped lead to a record number of residents voting by mail in 2020.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said many people now see the option as more convenient than waiting to vote in person.

"The request level is a bit above the norm," Earley said. "You can actually continue to request vote-by-mail ballots up until 10 days out from the election, so that’s Aug. 13. So, I am sure we will get further requests for vote-by-mail in the coming weeks."

In-person early voting will begin in 20 counties on Aug. 8 and will be available in all counties by Aug. 13.