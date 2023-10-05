Florida woman arrested after dumping 9 matted little dogs in parking lot: Deputies

article

Nine purebred Lahsa Apsos will soon be up for adoption in Florida after they were spotted in the sweltering heat with no food or water after deputies say they were dumped by their owner.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Deborah Perez told deputies she couldn’t handle the dogs anymore, so she drove them to a parking lot, near a wooded area, about five miles from her mobile home.

Deputies say the dogs, which were matted and filthy, stayed somewhat close together, prompting a lot of people to stop and help.

The dogs were picked up one at a time and brought to safety by MCSO Animal Services Supervisor Karen Kneubehl, Officer Shannon McGee and Officer Tabitha Queen, along with concerned citizens.

Deputies say they received tips leading them to Perez.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Tipsters say, Perez, who initially claimed she knew nothing about the animals, went from owning multiple dogs in her mobile home, to just three.

According to investigators, Perez eventually admitted to dumping the dogs and was charged with nine counts of animal abandonment/cruelty.

The dogs are being cared for at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, which is preparing them to be placed for adoption.