Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police

A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning.

Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online jail records.

FOX 35 News' Matt Trezza attended the court appearance, where no family or friends showed up on her behalf.

Gilland did not say much during the appearance, only spoke a couple of words when answering the judge's questions as she was read her charges, and then she was escorted out of the courtroom.

Pictured: Ellen Gilland (Photo credit: Volusia County Corrections)

Officers of the Daytona Beach Police Department said they were called to the hospital located at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. and found the 76-year-old had fired a single shot, killing her 77-year-old husband, Jerry Gilland, and confined herself to his room on the eleventh floor.

The shooting led to a lockdown at the hospital as hostage negotiators tried to get the woman to come out.

After nearly four hours of negotiating, police used a flash bang and a taser to get Gilland to drop the gun. They say she was never a threat to anyone else and no staff or patients were injured.

Police said the couple had planned the shooting three weeks ago.

"They had a conversation about it, and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago that if he continued to take a turn for the worst, that he wanted her to end this," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference. Police believe the initial plan was a murder-suicide.

Investigators are working to learn how she was able to bring a gun into the hospital.