Florida woman wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket 3 days before birthday

A Florida woman got the ultimate gift for her 33rd birthday: $5 million!

Ana Barrientos Chavira claimed the $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game just three days before her 33rd birthday.

Florida lottery officials say she purchased her winning ticket from Circle K at 1609 Branch Forbes Road in Plant City. Barrientos Chavira chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

