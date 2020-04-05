Florida's COVID-19 cases spike to 12,351; 221 dead

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by805 since Saturday's evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 12,350.

The number of deaths Sunday morning reached hit 221, an increase of 27 since last night.

Of the 12,350 cases,11,961 are Florida residents while 389 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 116,898 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 536

Pinellas: 359

Sarasota: 140

Manatee: 136

Sumter: 75

Polk: 147

Citrus: 43

Hernando: 40

Pasco: 102

Highlands: 35

DeSoto: 12

Hardee: 2

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

