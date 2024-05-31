Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Here's what you can get tax-free

Press play above to watch FOX 13's Hurricane Season Special

Any Floridian will tell you how important it is to be prepared for hurricane season in the Sunshine State.

That's why the state is offering Floridians some relief on Saturday with the annual Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday as they put their storm kits together.

The Atlantic hurricane season kicks off on Saturday, June 1, and it has been forecasted to be one of the most active ever. In preparation, Florida residents can buy items like batteries and generators.

Starting June 1 and going through June 14, consumers can stock up on these hurricane supplies tax-free:

Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For the full list of tax-free, qualifying items, click here.

There is no limit to the amount of items you can purchase during the sales tax holiday.