Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Here's what you can get tax-free
TAMPA, Fla. - Any Floridian will tell you how important it is to be prepared for hurricane season in the Sunshine State.
That's why the state is offering Floridians some relief on Saturday with the annual Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday as they put their storm kits together.
The Atlantic hurricane season kicks off on Saturday, June 1, and it has been forecasted to be one of the most active ever. In preparation, Florida residents can buy items like batteries and generators.
Starting June 1 and going through June 14, consumers can stock up on these hurricane supplies tax-free:
- Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Portable self-powered light sources
- Pet beds
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
There is no limit to the amount of items you can purchase during the sales tax holiday.
