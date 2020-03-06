Florida’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient discharged from Sarasota hospital

article

The first patient in Florida to be hospitalized with COVID-19 has been discharged from the Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota.

According to a news release, the hospital closed the operating rooms for elective procedures for three days and returned to full operation on March 4.

Plus, certain employees were furloughed with full pay for scheduled shifts per CDC guidelines.

The release also stated that the number of entry points to the hospital has been reduced to allow all patients, visitors, colleagues and caregivers to be screened.

Respiratory conditions are common this time of year in our community and hospital staff said they will continue to treat and admit patients with these conditions.

Officials at Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota said they are working closely with the Department of Health and the CDC to ensure that appropriate precautions are being taken for patients, caregivers, and the community.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

