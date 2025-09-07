Florida's new tax holiday expands to all guns and ammo

The Brief Florida’s new sales tax holiday begins Monday, covering hunting, fishing, and camping gear. For the first time, firearms and ammunition are included, with no spending cap. Supporters call it a boost for shoppers and businesses, while critics raise safety concerns.



What we know:

Florida shoppers are getting another round of tax-free savings, this time on outdoor gear. Beginning Monday, the state’s new sales tax holiday applies to hunting, fishing, and camping supplies.

But the biggest change: for the first time, firearms and ammunition are included — and unlike most items, they are not subject to a price cap. That means everything from ammo to high-end rifles will be exempt from sales tax through the end of the year.

At Bill Jackson’s Gun Shop in Pinellas Park, manager Mike Sfakianos said customers are already preparing, with layaway deposits piling up ahead of the holiday. "Anytime you could save a buck on something, especially these days, it’s a good time," Sfakianos said.

Bill Jackson's Shop for Adventure in Pinellas Park

The backstory:

Gov. Ron DeSantis coined it the "Second Amendment Summer Tax Holiday." It’s part of a broader slate of Florida tax breaks that recently expanded to include hurricane supplies year-round.

Most outdoor items are capped: tents under $200 and fishing rods under $75, for example. But firearms and accessories come without. 2025 Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday

The other side:

Not everyone is on board. Critics argue that exempting expensive firearms while capping children’s clothing during the back-to-school tax holiday sends the wrong message. They also question whether shoppers are truly using the purchases for hunting.

Bill Jackson's Shop for Adventure in Pinellas Park

What's next:

The holiday will run through the end of 2025, giving Floridians months to take advantage of the tax-free status on firearms, ammunition, and outdoor equipment.