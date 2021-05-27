Florida's hurricane-preparedness sales tax holiday starts Friday

Florida’s annual sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies returns Friday, giving residents a chance to save a few bucks while preparing for what’s expected to be a busy storm season.

While the hurricane season officially starts June 1, we’ve already had one tropical storm spin up in the Atlantic. Forecasters with NOAA say this season will be active, though perhaps not as busy as last year’s record-breaking hurricane season.

State experts say all Floridians should be prepared to survive at least three days on their own after a hurricane strikes. To help everyone be ready, Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from May 28 through June 6, 2021. A variety of items will be available tax-free.

Here’s what’s included in the sales tax holiday:

Selling for $20 or less

Reusable ice (ice packs)

Selling for $40 or less

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas):

Flashlights

Lanterns

Candles

Selling for $50 or less

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries): AA and AAA, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

Two-way and weather band radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)

Selling for $60 or less

Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)

Portable power banks

Selling for $100 or less

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bungee cords

Ratchet straps

Selling for $1,000 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

MORE DETAILS: Sales tax holiday FAQ from the Florida Dept. of Revenue

Other sales tax holidays this year include the back-to-school tax holiday later this summer, and the new ‘Freedom Week’ holiday, which offers savings on a variety of events and outdoor gear, runs July 1-7.

PDF: Pre-storm shopping list & FOX 13 2021 Hurricane Guide

