Subtropical Storm Ana jump-starts 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The first storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the U.S.

As expected, a low pressure system northeast of Bermuda picked up some tropical characteristics overnight, becoming Subtropical Storm Ana. A subtropical storm is a system that has features of both tropical and non-tropical systems, and they are named from the seasonal hurricane list.

Ana is expected to swirl around Bermuda for a few days, bringing some gusty rain and winds to the island before it gets swept further out to sea.

Closer to the U.S., a broad area of showers in the Gulf of Mexico had a chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm before it made landfall over Texas, but it began moving inland overnight. It’s still expected to bring heavy rain to the already-soaked northern Gulf Coast.

NOAA issued its annual hurricane season outlook yesterday, calling for an above-average number of storms in 2021, but not as many as last year’s record-breaking season.

The Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but this is the seventh year in a row that a tropical or subtropical system formed before that date.