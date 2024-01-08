Florida's legislative session begins Tuesday

Florida's legislative session gets underway on Tuesday.

As usual, lawmakers will take on a raft of issues, including health care, guns and child labor laws.



But this year, the governor's imprint will not be as deep, given he has already achieved many of his legislative goals, and that he has spent much of his political energy campaigning in Iowa.



Demanding that legislators lower the costs of rent and health care, and end culture wars that have often consumed school board meetings, the group "Florida for All," argued a bridge could be built between rank and file progressives and Florida's conservative leaders.



"The majority of folks want what we want," said Dr. Christy Foust. "It doesn't have to be this way. We don't have to struggle as much as we are, if the folks at the top are paying their fair share."



Florida Republicans are focusing on health care, on which Democrats say there may be common ground.



Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is spearheading bills to increase the number of medical personnel in hopes of keeping patients from relying on expensive emergency rooms. The $900 million package will also help doctors pay off school debt.

"Most of the time, a community physician, a hospital at home, a nurse practitioner, a physician assistant would be the most appropriate and lowest cost," said State Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary).



Other issues, though, may not bring bipartisanship. Some in the GOP majority are trying to reverse the rule made after the parkland shooting that raised the age to buy an assault rifle to 21. It could go back to 18.

"It comes down to the constitutionality and the right to bear arms," said State. Sen. Jay Collins (R-Tampa). "The Constitution is very clear on this, 'shall not be infringed.'"

Perhaps no issue galvanizes Democrats in Florida more than guns.



"I think this is a slap in the face to the Parkland parents," said State Sen. Shev Jones (D-Miami Gardens).



At the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis, recently Republicans have reformed the death penalty, taken on Disney, banned some public diversity programs and re-drawn congressional districts further in their favor.



The Republican majority, which doesn't need Democratic support to pass bills is more narrowly focused this year, with one example being the rescinding of rules governing when 16 and 17-year-olds can work part-time jobs.



"For a lot of kids, myself included, having a part-time job after school is a really appropriate way to understand how to enter the workforce," said Brodeur.



On that issue, there is no common ground with "Florida For All," who say the loosening of those rules opens the door to big companies exploiting teenagers who are poor.



The state of the state speech will happen Tuesday, with DeSantis flying back from Iowa to lay out his vision for the upcoming session.



Then he will turn right back around to the Hawkeye State to begin the last week of campaigning before the Iowa caucuses.