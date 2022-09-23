Florida's price gouging hotline activated ahead of Tropical Depression 9

article

Florida's price gouging hotline was activated Friday after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Depression 9.

In the 24 counties under the State of Emergency, Florida residents can now report severe price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm, Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

RELATED: State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Depression 9

Florida's price gouging law applies only to essentials needed to prepare for recover from a storm within the counties under the governor's State of Emergency, according to Moody's office.

Florida law prohibits price increases for essentials during storm-related State of Emergency's. This includes items like food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services needed.

During a storm-related declared State of Emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services needed as a direct result of the event.

Anyone caught violating the price gouging statute could face civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations in a single 24-hour period, state officials said. State law also criminalizes selling goods and services without a business tax receipt.

If anyone suspects price gouging, it can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, filing online at MyFloridaLegal.com or use the Florida attorney general's No Scam reporting app.