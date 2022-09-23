State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Depression 9

article

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Depression 9.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.

The declaration will make important resources available as well as support and funding sources for emergency protective measures, according to state officials. The Florida National Guard will also be activated and on standby awaiting orders, the governor said.

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane, and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," Governor DeSantis said. "We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

Tropical Depression 9 has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane in the next few days, and Florida residents are urged to begin preparing emergency kits for them and their families as well as stocking food, water and medicine.

Officials are continuing to track the storm as it continues to evolve. The following Florida counties are currently under the State of Emergency:

Brevard Broward Charlotte Collier DeSoto Glades Hardee Hendry Highlands Hillsborough Indian River Lee Manatee Martin Miami-Dade Monroe Okeechobee Osceola Palm Beach Pasco Pinellas Polk Sarasota St. Lucie

For more information preparing for the storm, visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.