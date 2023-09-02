Shore Acres community begins Hurricane Idalia cleanup

article

Shores Acres in St. Petersburg is a neighborhood known for flooding, but residents say it has never been this bad.

They have been cleaning for days, but for some, it'll be a while before they can return home.

Saturday, soaked mattresses and water-damaged furniture lined the streets throughout the neighborhood.

"Everything is trash. It's like all this stuff. Ninety percent of this stuff, there's nothing wrong with it's just the water. You don't know what's in it," resident Mark Spruill said.

Spruill's daughter's home took in more than 18 inches of water. They spent Saturday throwing away much of their belongings.

"The bottom four feet of all the walls inside will have to be ripped out. The electrical is going to have to be checked. There's a lot that needs to be done before we can get the power back on and restore the place," Spruill said.

On Wednesday, a house fire sparked just down the street.

Meanwhile, some residents like George Lackett, whose home sits higher than most, were spared.

"We were thankful and we're so grateful. I mean, we were lucky. It's really bad if you're one of these people because you're moving all your stuff out. It has to all be cleared out. What they are going to have to do is remove the trim and remove the sheetrock. You have to worry about mold coming in. You're power may or may not be out," Lackett said.

As of Saturday, Citrus County, Pasco County and Hernando County residents were eligible for federal aid from President Biden's Florida Disaster Declaration.

Residents in Shore Acres are hoping that changes. They feel Pinellas County residents should also be eligible.

"FEMA is our money. It's not government money; it is our taxpayer's money. Everybody here is paying taxes, so it's not like we're getting something for free," Spruill said.

Pinellas County encourages impacted residents to call FEMA and pre-register for aid by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).