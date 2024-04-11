'Flourishing' City of North Port working to continue attracting new businesses

Just a few years ago, the City of North Port was small and somewhat rural. Now, it's become a booming hub for commerce and grown into a popular spot for small businesses to plant their roots. Business leaders and the city are now working together to figure out ways to keep the momentum going and bring in even more business.

When Jamie Lovern left her job as a graphic designer, she took her passion for candles and soaps and turned it into a booming business, Lolablue, which now has six employees and products in 31 Whole Foods stores across Florida.

"When I landed and started my business, I didn't really realize how amazing the business community was," Lovern said.

Her business is headquartered in North Port, which in 2010 had a population of about 50,000 people. It's now projected to top 100,000 people within the next three years with major developments like Wellen Park popping up, which includes 20,000 homes and its own downtown with shopping and dining.

"Our entrepreneurial community is flourishing here in North Port and in the region, with the way that we're strategically located on Interstate 75, with deep sea ports and airports and lots, thousands, many thousands of acres of undeveloped land," City of North Port Business Development Administrator Vinnie Mascarenhas said.

Just last month, the city had a total of 29 businesses open their doors.

"They want to work for themselves. This city doesn't just say that it's entrepreneurial friendly. We show it. Our residents rally behind and support great businesses," Mascarenhas said.

That's why on Thursday night, the City of North Port, in conjunction with the State College of Florida and local businesses, held their first Sarasota County Connect Business Networking & Panel Discussion, which is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and gain insight from local business leaders.

"It's this idea of being able to support and encourage small business owners to be able to start and grow their businesses in a place where the population is growing. People need resources in order to be able to be successful," State College of Florida 26 West Entrepreneurship Center Director Kim Richmond said.

Lovern hopes Thursday's event inspires local entrepreneurs in North Port to work together and engage with fellow business owners like her who know exactly what it's like starting a business from the ground up.

"As long as you put in the work and speak it out into the universe, doors just will open for you that you never knew existed," Lovern said.

