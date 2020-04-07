Expand / Collapse search

Folk star John Prine dies of COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus
FOX TV Digital Team
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: John Prine performs at "Songs That Tell a Story," the final Marty Stuart Artist-in-Residence Show at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty

Country music legend John Prine has passed away due to coronavirus-related complications, according to the New York Times. The Grammy Award-winning artist and Country Music Hall of Famer was known for character-driven ballads, songs frequently characterized as evocative, surreal, provocatively witty and soaked in unencumbered realism.

 Prine’s death has left a hole in the hearts of country and folk enthusiasts across the world. Here are some of th