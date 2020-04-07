Folk star John Prine dies of COVID-19 complications

article

Country music legend John Prine has passed away due to coronavirus-related complications, according to the New York Times. The Grammy Award-winning artist and Country Music Hall of Famer was known for character-driven ballads, songs frequently characterized as evocative, surreal, provocatively witty and soaked in unencumbered realism.

Prine’s death has left a hole in the hearts of country and folk enthusiasts across the world. Here are some of th