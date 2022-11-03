Food assistance registration for those impacted by Hurricane Ian opens at Tropicana Field

article

There is a new way to get financial help if you were affected by Hurricane Ian. To sign up, you just have to head out to Tropicana Field.

Starting today, people in Pinellas County affected by the major storm can sign up for food assistance. Registration screenings are happening at the Trop starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

D-SNAP is the disaster assistance arm of the state’s food assistance program. It’s designed specifically to help those who don’t already receive SNAP benefits and were affected by Hurricane Ian.

Pre-registration is required for all applicants. If you haven’t done that already, you can pre-register on the DCF D-SNAP website before you get to the Trop or you can get to the website by scanning QR codes on signs where you will be waiting in line.

Eligible applicants must live in Pinellas and cannot already receive SNAP benefits

Applicants must also meet financial requirements and must have suffered a loss due to Hurricane Ian. That can include food loss, damage to your home, loss of income due to the disaster, or disaster-related expenses

This site will be open for the next 3 days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. All you need to bring is an ID.



