For two weeks, a homeless man called Al Lang Stadium's luxury suite his home, police say

A 39-year-old man was kicked out of a luxury suite in Al Lang Stadium after police learned he was living there for a couple of weeks, they said.

Authorities in St. Petersburg said the Daniel Neja was squatting inside the stadium. The discovery was made after a cleaning crew entered to find blankets, shaving cream and a razor. They also said Neja, who is homeless, had been living there.

Police said he was helping himself to food and merchandise from the stadium shops. Officers said they are still investigating how he remained undetected inside Al Lang Stadium for two weeks. While the stadium is closed to fans, they said there are workers there every day.

Neja was arrested Sunday on burglary charges.

