Former Bartow police officer now facing stalking, sexual battery charges while still behind bars: PCSO

After being arrested last week for having an inappropriate relationship with four teenage girls, investigators say a former Bartow police officer is facing more charges after an adult victim came forward.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Markanthony Fernandez was charged on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, with four felonies and six misdemeanors for events that happened during the weekend of Feb. 3, 2024.

Deputies say Fernandez recorded a video of naked teenage girls that were in his home and sent it to fellow officers at the Bartow Police Department.

Investigators discovered several videos of the naked victims after officers reported Fernandez to their supervisors. Officials say he also gave all four of the girls, ranging from 16 to 18 years old, alcoholic beverages, THC vape pens, and THC gummies.

According to detectives, Fernandez is accused of touching and choking one of the minors in a bedroom in his house.

PCSO says an adult victim was identified after she commented on a Facebook post about Fernandez's arrest.

Deputies reached out to the commenter, and she agreed to speak about an encounter she had with Fernandez back in July 2023.

The woman told investigators that he reached out to her on Facebook and immediately became persistent about going out on a date with her, and she eventually agreed.

Detectives say the woman told them that Fernandez slapped her, hit her with a fist, and choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe.

She also said she began to scream and begged Fernandez to stop as he sexually battered her, according to deputies.

The victim provided detectives with text messages she got from Fernandez that showed him trying to solicit her for sex numerous times, but she continually refused.

Markanthony Fernandez during a first appearance on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The sheriff's office says detectives tried to speak to Fernandez, who's still in the Polk County Jail, about the new accusations against him. However, he declined to make a statement.

PCSO says Fernandez was additionally charged with sexual battery with physical force and aggravated stalking.

"When we make an arrest during an investigation, it doesn’t necessarily mean the investigation is finished. We often hear from others who claim to have been victimized by the suspect. We investigate those claims, and if we find probable cause, we will most definitely tack on additional charges. We want to see every victim receive justice. If there are any more victims of Markanthony Fernandez, please come forward," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

