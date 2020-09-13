Expand / Collapse search
Former Buccaneer Vincent Jackson hosts annual baby shower for military moms  

Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - On Sunday, 40 Bay Area moms, expecting or recently delivered, were showered with gifts and support as former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson and his wife hosted their annual Military Mom’s Baby Shower through the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. 
 
Members of the military and their families are the ones sacrificing everything to serve our country and keep us safe, but sometimes our heroes need help too. 
 
“These are mostly young military families, unfortunately, people don’t understand they don’t make a ton, and it’s expensive raising a child,” said Vincent Jackson, a former Buccaneers player and the founder of the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation.  

Through the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, expecting and new military moms were gifted with thousands of dollars worth of baby supplies and furniture. 
 
“We got strollers, we have car seats, diapers, diaper bags, we’re just trying to bless them with all those little small details,” said Jackson. 
 

Families showed up having no idea what to expect.
 
“Honestly, they started loading it in the car, and I’m not really sure what’s in there right now,” said Mollye Davis, a member of the U.S. Air Force and also an expecting mother. “It’s so amazing, and it’s so helpful for us. I don’t know, I’m speechless. My car is full of stuff!” 

The families that stopped by for the drive-through baby shower not only left with full cars but even fuller hearts. 

“It’s surprising! I had no idea it was going to be all that stuff. It’s amazing,” said Sylvie Dominique, an expecting mother whose husband currently serves. 
 
The baby shower looked different from years past due to COVID-19. However, after the family’s cars were loaded up, they got the chance to meet Jackson, who has made it his mission to give back to military families. 
 
“It’s a military lifestyle that I lived, and I went through as a military kid,” said Jackson. “We want to support that military family structure.”

A total of 40 military families were gifted with $2,100 worth of merchandise each. They’re not left to focus on their new additions with one less worry on their plate. 
 
“It’s so helpful and so amazing,” said Davis. 
 
To find out more about the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and how you can help, visit http://www.jacksoninaction83.org.