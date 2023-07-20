Former Dade City fire inspector stole appliances from Lowe's using fraudulent city card: Police

A former fire inspector for Dade City is facing felony charges after police say he opened a Lowe’s credit card in the city’s name without permission and used it to buy several appliances.

According to the Auburndale Police Department, Douglas Callender True, 61, was arrested on Thursday.

In May, police say he went to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Auburndale and used the fraudulent credit card to buy a refrigerator/freezer, a 5-element stove, an ice maker and a microwave, miscellaneous appliance power cords, and a 5-year protection plan for three of the appliances.

According to investigators, the total value of the items stolen was $2,265.99.

True was charged with grand theft, which is a third-degree felony.

