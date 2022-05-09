TPD: Man arrested in deadly Courtney Campbell Causeway crash

article

A man was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges in the Courtney Campbell Causeway crash that killed two and injured two others last month, the Tampa Police Department confirmed.

Joshua Roelofs was arrested over the weekend on two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. Tampa police said the crash closed the Courtney Campbell Causeway for hours during the morning commute on April 13.

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Courtney Campbell Causeway crash

Traffic homicide investigators said Roelofs was driving in the eastbound lanes of the causeway at about 100 mph in his 2017 Nissan GT-R around 3:42 a.m. that day.

He rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento with four people inside, causing the SUV to flip, according to TPD officials. All the passengers were then thrown from the SUV, and investigators said none of them were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities said two 44-year-old men died at the scene of the crash and a 36-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

The crash investigation is ongoing, officials said.

