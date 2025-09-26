Former detention deputy found guilty in court case

The Brief The suspect in a 2021 vehicular homicide case was a Hillsborough County Detention Deputy. The Florida Highway Patrol charged him with reckless driving and vehicular homicide for exceeding 100 mph in the fatal collision. His jury trial took place this week and concluded on Friday, Sept. 26.



The criminal trial of a former Hillsborough County Detention Deputy concluded Friday with the jury returning a "guilty" verdict on both counts.

Daniel Hernandez was found guilty of both felony counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

The backstory:

Hernandez was off duty and in his personal car on August 20, 2021.

Just after 8 p.m. his Ford Mustang collided with a white Nissan compact car on North Dale Mabry Highway. The driver of the Nissan was turning onto Sligh Avenue from the other direction when the Mustang hit the left from the passenger's side.

Daniel Hernandez

Krista Richter was killed in that collision, and her husband Peter was seriously injured.

In the resulting traffic investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol determined that Hernandez was to blame for the collision due to "excessive speed." He was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in April 2022.

At that point, he resigned from the Sheriff's Office and turned himself in on those criminal charges.

The Florida Highway Patrol trooper investigating the case spoke on the witness stand Wednesday about how the accident would never have happened if Hernandez was traveling the posted speed limit on Dale Mabry Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper

The Ford Mustang's electronic data recorder was entered into evidence during the trial and showed his speed was 109 miles per hour just prior to the collision with the Richters' Nissan.

What's next:

Judge Elizabeth Rice set the sentencing date for Daniel Hernandez for Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. He faces a prison sentence of 15 years.