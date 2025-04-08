Former employees of Tampa gentlemen's club testify against former boss facing litany of charges

The Brief Former employees of the Risque Gentlemen's Club testified against the club’s owner. The testimony claimed the owner, Ioannis Pahoumis, had been trafficking drugs, laundering money and more. TPD says undercover officers completed multiple drug and prostitution deals at the club during their investigation.



It's now been nearly a decade since Ioannis Pahoumis, who also goes by John, was first arrested and charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and racketeering.

In 2016, he owned the now-closed Risque Gentlemen's Club, where there were accusations of multiple drug and prostitution deals taking place behind the business's walls.

Risque Gentlemen's Club.

Tuesday, his trial got underway, including testimony from witnesses who used to work as dancers and bartenders at the club.

Witness Testimony:

"Did you ever see any dancers commit acts of prostitution in the club?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes."

"How often did that occur?" the prosecutor asked.

"Probably every day."

"Did you get all the money, or how did the money get split up?" the prosecutor asked.

"John would definitely take a cut of whatever was made that night."

Pahoumis’s arrest came after a months-long investigation by Tampa police.

During that time, prosecutors say undercover detectives made more than 95 narcotics purchases and negotiated multiple prostitution deals.

Further Witness Testimony:

"And did you enter into a conversation with Detective Alvarez?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes, I did."

"Alright, did he ask you for cocaine?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes, he did."

"Did you tell him ‘how much do you need because my girl is here and her s*** is on fire?’" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes."

As part of the investigation, prosecutors say undercover officers acted as patrons while they interacted with employees who carried out multiple drug and prostitution transactions when presented the opportunity.

Police later learned the employees were being sourced and directed by the management staff.

"Who is your girl?" the prosecutor asked.

"Heather Green."

"Had you engaged in drug transactions using cocaine you obtained from Heather Green prior to that point?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes, I had."

"How many times?" the prosecutor asked.

"Numerous times."

Big picture view:

As part of the investigation, 11 people were arrested. Many of them have already pleaded guilty and testified Tuesday.

