Rosalynn Carter diagnosis renews focus on dementia treatments

On Tuesday, the Carter Center announced former First Lady, 95-year-old Rosalynn Carter has dementia. Her diagnosis has brought renewed focus on treatments and preventative measures.

Dementia is a general term describing symptoms associated with mental decline. Alzheimer's is considered the most common form of dementia. Risk factors include age, family history and poor health.

The Carter Center didn't specify which type of dementia the former first lady has or what stage it's reached.

The FDA reports there are more than 6.5 million Americans living with dementia.

The effects can vary from person to person but generally speaking over time, individuals can experience things like - memory loss, confusion, and difficulty communicating.

"It is extremely important for the family to be ready when a loved one gets diagnosed to have an idea what's going to happen in five to 10 years," said Dr. Gabriel Pantol, a neurologist with Advent Health Medical Group.

Currently, there are no cures, however recent breakthroughs are offering new hope to families.

For example, the FDA is fast-tracking the drug "Leqembi" as a new way to treat Alzheimer’s, but it's expensive and may only offer limited benefits.

"Although we cannot prevent dementia from happening, a healthy lifestyle, physical activity, exercise, and dietary changes may prevent dementia from happening," said Dr. Pantol.