Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

article

Bobby Bowden, the legendary former Florida State University head coach, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bowden confirmed that he had tested positive to multiple media outlets in Tallahassee, saying he was tested while at the hospital last week.

Related: FSU students must test negative for COVID-19 to attend home game

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden had been hospitalized with a leg infection after getting cancer spots removed.

Despite testing positive for the virus, the 90-year-old former coach of the Seminoles says he is not experiencing any symptoms.

Related: Florida State University cancels 2021 Spring Break due to pandemic

Advertisement

He told the newspaper that he is the only one in his household that tested positive, but said he and his wife, daughter and grandson will be tested again Monday.

Bowden will celebrate his 91st birthday next month.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates