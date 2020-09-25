FSU students must test negative for COVID-19 to attend home game

article

Florida State University announced Thursday stricter policies for students to attend football games on-campus, which includes wearing masks and taking a coronavirus test prior to the game.

In a message sent to students by the Director of Athletics, David Coburn, the new policy requires students to test negative for COVID-19 the week prior to each home game they plan to attend. The rule went into effect immediately, and will be applied for the school's game against Jacksonville State on Oct. 3.

Students who are not tested during the Monday through Wednesday window, or who receive a positive test result cannot receive a game ticket. FSU will only accept tests completed through the school's testing program.

READ: USF postpones FAU game after Notre Dame players test positive for COVID-19

Also, any fan who does not wear a mask will be told to wear one, or will be asked to leave. This comes after the university faced criticism after some fans were seen not wearing masks during their season opener against Georgia Tech, reports 247Sports.

Advertisement

Tailgating is still banned. Students must sit in seats with a sign decal that reads, "SIT HERE." Those who are sitting or standing in an unauthorized area will be asked to move, or leave the game.

RELATED: Miami Dolphins to allow up to 13,000 fans at home opener

According to ESPN, head coach Mike Norvell won't attend FSU's game in Miami on Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. It will leave deputy head coach Chris Thomsen in charge for the weekend game.

Up to 13,000 fans are allowed at the Hard Rock Stadium for the game.

The full letter from Coburn, and the FSU home-game policy can be read here.