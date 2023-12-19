Former Hardee County deputy facing more animal cruelty charges flees state, deputies say

article

Manatee County deputies are searching for a former deputy with the Hardee County Sheriff's Office who they say abused dogs at his boarding facility weeks after he was arrested for animal cruelty and ordered to shut down his business.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Anthony Zotto, 29, was charged with animal cruelty on Nov. 2 after video surfaced of him hitting and dragging a dog he was watching a his boarding facility, Pawsome Sitters located at 515 46th St. W. in Palmetto.

Investigators say between Nov. 18 and 29, Zotto agreed to board two dogs for money, despite being ordered by Manatee County Code Enforcement to stop conducting business at this residence.

When the owner picked the dogs up, deputies say the animals looked sick and in pain.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

According to MCSO, a veterinarian said the dog was suffering from open sores and extreme dehydration.

Detectives say while in Zotto’s care, the dog was left in a confined space and sat in its own filth for a while.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Zotto and deputies say they’ve tried several times to arrest him, but believe he has fled Manatee County and may be in New York.