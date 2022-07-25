Former Hillsborough Sheriff's Office volunteer dies by suicide after sexually battering 2, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a former HCSO volunteer sexually battered two victims at a home in Riverview, then took his own life.

Investigators said Edward Brito had volunteered for the sheriff's office from February 22, 2021 to June 5, 2022. His position as an unpaid Reserve II deputy was terminated after he was served a domestic violence injunction for sexual battery, the sheriff's office said.

Early Monday morning, investigators said Brito sexually battered two adults at a home in Riverview, including one of the same victims from the June incident.

Following the sexual battery, the sheriff's office said Brito then died by suicide in the home.

Both victims were medically assessed and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"While mental health is often a factor in incidents of suicide, the actions of this former volunteer are monstrous and a clear example of domestic violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Domestic violence of any kind is never acceptable and is not tolerated within or outside of our agency, regardless of one's status as a sworn, civilian, or volunteer employee."

The sheriff encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to call HCSO for help, or to reach out to the Spring of Tampa Bay at 813-247-7233.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.