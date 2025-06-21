Former Lee County deputy escapes from jail after DUI arrest: sheriff's office

The Brief A former Lee County deputy escaped from jail after a DUI arrest, according to the sheriff's office. Matthew Curbelo, who was also a deputy, passed through three secured doors and investigators say he casually walked out. Curbelo has since been taken into custody.



A former corrections officer with Lee County escaped from jail after he was arrested for an alleged DUI, according to the sheriff's office.

The backstory:

Matthew Curbelo, who was also a deputy, passed through three secured doors and investigators say he casually walked out.

The arrest report explains that Curbelo simply pushed a button letting him through the first two doors before he waited for an employee to open the exit door from the outside and he slipped out.

Curbelo told authorities that no jail staff helped him escape, and he says he did it because he wanted to go home.

Curbelo has since been taken into custody.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

