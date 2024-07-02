Manatee County corrections deputy accused of pulling agency-issued gun on man at Ackerman Park

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A corrections deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office found himself on the other side of the law.

Investigators say Benjamin Sampey, 21, was involved in an altercation at Ackerman Park on June 21. He told deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office that he was breaking up a fight when he pulled out his agency-issued handgun in self-defense.

However, further investigation, and statements from several witnesses, found that Sampey was not breaking up a fight, but was involved in an argument with another man when he pointed the gun at the man’s head, according to SCSO.

"This is not acceptable behavior for any employee of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and will not be tolerated," said Sheriff Rick Wells. "I commend Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for taking swift action on this case."

Sampey was hired by MCSO in February 2023 and resigned shortly after his arrest.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (without intent to kill).

