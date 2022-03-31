Former sex crimes officer facing 100 child porn charges told Tampa police he did not have internet access

article

Judge Catherine Catlin said the retired Tampa Police Department sex crimes investigator who faces 100 charges of possessing child pornography will be treated like any other defendant.

Attorney Chip Purcell defended Paul Mumford during Mumford’s first appearance in court Thursday.

Mumford appeared before the judge via video, in a room with other defendants. His face was concealed from the camera as he stood next to a courtroom officer.

Mumford appears before a Tampa judge but is allowed to keep his face off the camera

Purcell told Judge Catlin that TPD was being "vindictive."

"They’ve charged him with 100 counts. That’s abusive. That’s vindictive. We both know they don’t charge 100 counts in these kinds of cases," argued Purcell.

PREVIOUS: Retired Tampa police officer arrested on 100 counts of child pornography, TPD chief says

Newly confirmed Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Mumford's arrest the day before.

Mumford worked with the Tampa Police Department's Sex Crimes unit until he retired in 2015. O'Connor said during her press conference Wednesday that it did not appear Mumford obtained the photos through his work at TPD, but the investigation was ongoing.

O'Connor said officers got a tip in 2021 that led them to search Mumford's home and seize his personal devices.

Investigators said they found dozens of files containing pornography involving children and minors.

Despite that, his lawyer asked for a low bond, arguing the evidence against his client was weak.

Judge Catlin disagreed.

"We're here on probable cause and there's probable cause on what came before me," Catlin said.

Former TPD sex crimes investigator Paul Mumford in FOX 13 video, recorded before 2015, when Mumford retired

Purcell conceded there was some evidence in the case, but argued that the prosecution was not clear about what materials were found on which devices.

Judge Catlin pointed out that Mumford wasn't truthful with police and even told them he did not have internet access.

After a fiery exchange between Catlin and Purcell, the judge pointed out a nagging concern.

"I don't want to be vindictive because he's a former cop, and it gravely concerns me that he may have access to some of this because of his position as a police officer, but I'm going to treat him like everybody else who comes in here on these charges," Catlin said.

Advertisement

She set bond at $500,000 and barred Mumford from using a computer or any electronic device. He must also wear a GPS ankle monitor if he makes bond.