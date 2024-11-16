Hillsborough County school security officer arrested for DUI, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A security officer with Hillsborough County Public Schools was arrested for driving under the influence early on Saturday morning while he was wearing his uniform, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a car was swerving from a lane on Sunforest Drive and Eisenhower Boulevard in Tampa just before 3:30 a.m.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop and noticed the driver, David Cruzado, 57, showed signs of impairment, according to HCSO.

Deputies say Cruzado was arrested after a field sobriety test, and he also blew a .168 and a .175 during two breath tests. Cruzado was wearing his school security uniform and had his gun belt and gun in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, according to authorities.

Cruzado was charged with DUI Over 0.15.

"This incident involving a school security officer is deeply disappointing," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "His decision to drive under the influence endangered our community and is unacceptable—especially for someone entrusted with the safety of our schools. He will be held accountable for his actions."

The investigation is still active.

