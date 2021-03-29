Former Tampa Catholic coach makes helping kids a lifelong mission

A former Tampa Catholic High School baseball coach is taking his successful coaching career off the field to impact the lives of children.

"That decade was one of the best times ever of my life. It taught me a lot," former coach Pete Mulry said.

He has fond memories as he steps on the baseball field at Tampa Catholic High School.

"That was our first championship in 1968," he pointed out. "That started a pretty good run here at Tampa Catholic. "I won four with a great group of guys in 10 years. We also won a national championship. We were in three other final-fours in that decade."

Now, he's collecting victories with the Peter J. Mulry Foundation, his non-profit organization that teaches children life skills through sports.

Kids learn lessons on teamwork, accountability, and responsibility.

"Just all these things we want in their toolbox, to be better people, to be better citizens, that's really what we are after," Mulry explained.

The group came to Tampa eight years ago and has helped hundreds of children improve their life skills.

"Whether you are in a classroom or on the field, you're still developing the same things and that's to get a student better. That he can step out of high school and be a better person in society," he said.

It's a goal that Coach Mulry is proud of.

"We're just blessed about where we are and where we are going with the foundation," he said.

Every year they offer a free baseball clinic and they just had their first golf fundraiser.

For more information, visit www.peterjmulryfoundation.org.