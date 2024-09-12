Former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco reflects on city's changes as Good Day turns 30

When Good Day Tampa Bay went on the air thirty years ago, we were all a lot younger.

So much has changed in our area in thirty years. Who better than to talk about those changes than a lifelong Tampa Bay area resident?

Dick Greco was about to start his second stint as mayor of Tampa when Good Day first went on the air. From his home in Tampa, Greco looks out on the city he helped build.

Greco says the Tampa Bay area is a wonderful place to live. In just a few minutes, you can be at the beach, ride a horse in Lutz, or pick tomatoes in Ruskin.

Of all the changes he's seen, Greco says it's the people who live here.

"Today, I ask people, ‘where are you from?’ when I meet them. And very few will tell you I'm from here."

Dick Greco looks out his window to see a booming Tampa. Construction cranes everywhere. It far exceeds anything he could have imagined thirty years ago.

"I enjoy just sitting here and looking out and remembering what it took to get all this to happen."

Thirty years of Good Day Tampa Bay. We've seen a lot of change too. Here's to thirty more.