Former UT student arrested months after dead baby found in trash can on campus

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a baby found last spring on the University of Tampa campus.

Brianna Moore was arrested on Friday in Mississippi and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, child neglect with great bodily harm, failure to report death, and unlawful storage of human remains.

According to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, Moore’s roommates reported hearing the sounds of a baby crying and finding blood in their shared bathroom at McKay Hall on April 27.

They called the University of Tampa Campus Safety, who sent an ambulance to check on Moore. The suspect denied being pregnant and told an officer the blood in the bathroom was from her period.

The next day, Moore’s roommates found a bloody towel inside the suspect’s trashcan and called police once again, according to the Hillsborough County state attorney.

Authorities say they found the dead newborn hidden inside a towel.

When Tampa police interviewed Moore that day, she admitted to delivering the baby in the bathroom and holding the baby tightly to her body until she stopped crying.

She told investigators she placed the baby in a towel and put her in the trashcan.

An autopsy revealed the infant had multiple fractured ribs along her spine and hemorrhaging in her lungs. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was asphyxia due to compression of the torso with the manner of death being homicide.

"It breaks my heart to know that this baby girl could still be alive today if this woman had alerted authorities that she needed help. Instead, she took actions that directly led to the death of her newborn baby. This is a difficult and nuanced case to prosecute, and our community must continue to educate women about the many resources available to them in situations like this one. This baby’s death was avoidable," said Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Moore is currently being held at Lauderdale County (MS) Jail, pending extradition back to Tampa.

Florida lawmakers recently expanded the state’s Safe Haven laws in July to allow parents to anonymously surrender unwanted newborns up to 30 days after birth without any questions. A parent who has just given birth can surrender a child to medical staff at a hospital or any fire station.

If you are an expectant mother facing difficult circumstances, some resources include:

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay: Dial 211

Florida Department of Health, Maternal & Child Health Section: 850.245.4047

The National Safe Haven Alliance Hotline: 888.510.BABY (2229)

