Fort De Soto Park named among top 10 best dog-friendly beaches in America

Bay Area residents looking to hit the beach with man’s best friend have one of the best dog-friendly beaches in the country in their backyard.

USA Today named Fort De Soto Park as the 7th best dog-friendly beach in America.

The beaches were selected by an expert panel and voted on by readers as the best in the United States.

USA Today said the historic Fort De Soto Park, which dates back to the 19th century, is a popular recreation area for people and their canine companions. The area's warm waters and Fort De Soto’s designated dog-friendly beach helped earn the park the No. 7 spot on the list.

Another Florida dog beach, Jupiter Dog Beach in the Palm Beach area, was named the No. 1 dog-friendly beach in the country.

Nags Head in North Carolina rounded out the best dog-friendly beach list at No. 10.

