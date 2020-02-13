Fort Drum soldier dies in Afghanistan

article

A Fort Drum soldier has died in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense announced the death of Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, 21.

He died on Feb. 12, 2020, at Bagram Airfield in a non-combat related incident. The exact nature of the incident was not released by the military. The incident is under investigation.

Kimball was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum.

Kimball was originally from Central Point, Oregon. He was in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.