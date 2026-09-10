Fort Meade commissioner files lawsuit to block recall campaign effort

The Brief A Fort Meade city commissioner filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block a citizen recall campaign linked to an approved AI data center. The lawsuit names the recall committee chair, city clerk, and Supervisor of Elections as defendants, requesting a court injunction to halt the process. Organizers allege malfeasance and misfeasance, while the commissioner's attorney calls the effort retaliatory and warns of potential taxpayer legal costs.



Fort Meade City Commissioner Matthew Taylor has taken legal action to halt a citizen-led effort seeking to remove him and two other city leaders from office following controversial approval of a major tech facility.

Fort Meade legal battle

What we know:

Taylor filed a lawsuit Tuesday targeting Michael Bennett, the designated chair of the recall committee, along with the city clerk and the Supervisor of Elections. The complaint asks a judge to issue an injunction stopping the entire recall process against Taylor and two other city leaders.

"We're asking the court to enter an injunction to stop the process, and everybody involved in the process has to be covered by that injunction," attorney Richard Harrison said.

Stonebridge Data Center allegations

The backstory:

Citizens launched the recall effort in July following backlash over the city commission's approval of the Stonebridge hyperscale AI data center project. Bennett alleged malfeasance, mismanagement of funds, and conflicts of interest surrounding the approved facility.

Harrison disputed the claims, describing the petition as retaliation for Taylor's vote on the project.

"Nothing in the petition adds up to malfeasance or misfeasance, and nothing they say adds up to neglect of duty," Harrison said.

Pictured: Fort Meade City Commissioner Matthew Taylor.

Potential financial impact

What they're saying:

Harrison warned that the legal fight disrupts local government operations and risks creating financial burdens for taxpayers.

"It interferes with the ability of those officials to focus on the work they're supposed to be doing, and frankly, it's going to end up costing the city money. Because if Taylor prevails under this lawsuit, the city has to pay his legal fees, and I'm pretty confident with how this'll come out," Harrison said.

A statement from the recall committee chair has not been received as of publication.

Recall Committee signature status

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how the court will rule after evaluating whether the citizen group possesses a legitimate legal claim. Officials have not confirmed whether the recall petition will be found insufficient or if an injunction will shut down the campaign entirely.

Next legal recall steps

What's next:

The court will review the petition to determine whether it meets legal standards. After the first round of signatures was certified, city leaders added a defensive statement to the petition, requiring organizers to gather a second round of signatures.

If organizers secure the necessary signatures, commissioners will have five days to decide whether to resign, though Harrison said Taylor will not step down. If they refuse to resign, a judge will schedule a special recall election.