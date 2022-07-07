Florida reports 4 additional monkeypox cases in Pinellas, 1 in Polk

article

Florida health officials reported four new cases of monkeypox in Pinellas County and an additional case in Polk County. The findings come as the White House works to distribute hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to those most at risk.

The latest data, released this week, brings the total cases of monkeypox in Pinellas to five, and a total of two cases in Polk. As of Thursday morning, no cases have been reported in other Bay Area counties.

Broadly speaking, monkeypox is similar to smallpox as a mild, viral illness. However, it can cause serious and even deadly health complications for immunocompromised people, pregnant women, infants, and people with eczema and other serious skin conditions. Symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, rash, and headaches.

It can take as long as 21 days after exposure for symptoms to develop. Health officials are recommending that if you think you've been exposed, not only should you get tested, but you should also get vaccinated.

"Definitely those that have been in close contact with someone that's either under investigation for monkeypox or has been confirmed to have monkeypox [should see a doctor]," infectious disease specialist Dr. Jarod Fox said. "Those individuals, if they develop a rash or other signs of a viral illness, then they may want to get checked out."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now expanding testing for the disease. Labcorp began testing for monkeypox on Wednesday.

Florida has seen 73 documented cases of the disease this year, with 40 of them concentrated in Broward County and 14 in Miami-Dade.

A further breakdown of the cases by county is below:

Collier County: 1

Lake County: 1

Santa Rosa County: 1

Seminole County: 1

Polk County: 2

Palm Beach County: 3

Orange County: 5

Miami-Dade County: 14

Broward County: 40

The CDC says more than 7,200 cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 600 cases found in the U.S.