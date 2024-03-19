Four families receive keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home in Bradenton

Habitat for Humanity bought a plot of land along 32nd Avenue East in Bradenton to create its own neighborhood full of affordable homes.

On Tuesday, four families received the keys to their future homes.

For Teresa Ward and her son Brandon, having their own home is an answered prayer.

"It’s given us hope and redemption. Just so much love coming through this program," Ward said.

They said this moment wouldn’t be possible without Manatee County’s Habitat for Humanity. They started the process in 2018 and were accepted into the program in 2022.

"My son and I have been waiting a long time to have a home of our own," Ward added.

On Tuesday, the Ward family and three others received their keys to their very own two-bed, two-bath home in the Poling Gardens Community in Bradenton. Manatee County Habitat for Humanity’s CEO Bernie Quinn said home prices have increased so much in their county, owning a home isn’t attainable for some families.

"Right now in Manatee County, the median price for a home is $525,000. Even with a 5% down payment, homeowners pay $4,000 a month for a mortgage," Quinn said. "Our homes with these homeowners, a three-bed-two-bath home with a 0% thirty-year mortgage, their mortgages are $900 a month."

Each family puts "sweat equity" into the home.

"For two years I’ve been working alongside volunteers to build the home," Ward said.

Now, more than a dozen families will have their own piece of paradise.

"Your love and dedication and support are making a difference for my family," Ward shared.

To qualify, homeowners must demonstrate a need for safe, affordable housing. Once selected, homeowners will help build their own home or the homes of others in the program. They must also be able and willing to pay an affordable mortgage.

