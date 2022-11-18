Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

After a rash of threats directed at schools in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office has put together a team to investigate, address and hopefully prevent them in the future.

The team is being called the STAR squad, or School Threat Assessment and Response squad.

It's a four-deputy team dedicated to safety at public, charter and private school campuses in the county.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the STAR squad will investigate each school threat that comes in to identify trends. They will also monitor students who have made threats of violence if they transfer to different schools.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release that the deputies "have an intimate knowledge of the procedures, policies, and workings of the Hillsborough County School District and will be able to investigate school-based threats much more quickly and efficiently."

He did not comment on whether any students were already being monitored by the squad or which past incidents of school threats might be further investigated.