Four killed in I-75 crash while helping with flat tire in Sarasota, troopers say

article

Seven people were on the side of a highway, helping to change a flat tire when four were hit by a vehicle, troopers said. All four passed away.

The deadly crash occurred on Interstate 75 just south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota before10 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck towing a trailer was unoccupied and disabled because of a flat tire on the right side of the trailer.

Seven people occupied the truck, but all exited and were standing outside to help with the tire change, FHP reported.

Meanwhile, a car was traveling south on the highway when the female driver inside veered onto the shoulder, hitting the disabled truck and the four pedestrians next to it while the truck’s tire was being changed. Those four individuals, who have not been publicly identified by FHP, died at the scene.

READ: Baby found dead in Bradenton quadplex fire after relative tried to save him, deputies say

The three other pedestrians were also there, but none were hurt, troopers said. Some of the occupants of the truck were from Fort Myers and Hialeah. The female driver who struck them is from Lakeland.

Advertisement

FHP said they are still investigating the crash and are asking for any witnesses to call them at 239-938-1800.

