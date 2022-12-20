Four teens arrested in Plant City shooting that injured two, police say

article

Four teen suspects were arrested for shooting two people on a street in Plant City on Friday, December 16, investigators said.

The Plant City Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Washington Street. Officers said they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her lower body. A man who was shot in his upper body was found at a local hospital, according to investigators.

Both of the victims did survive and have since been released from the hospital, police said.

At the scene, back up officers responded and detained three teen who were passengers in a black four-door vehicle that crashed into a tree near the shooting scene, Plant City police said. All three teens had injuries from the crash and were taken to local hospitals for treatment before being released.

A fourth teen fled the crash scene but was later arrested along with the other three teens involved, PCPD said.

According to authorities, it was revealed during their investigation that the teen fired multiple shots from their vehicle as they were passing the victims on the street.

All four teens, who aren't being identified because of their age, were arrested on multiple charges, including first degree attempted murder. They were all taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.