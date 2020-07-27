Four years after conviction, judge considers request to test DNA evidence from murder case

Michael Fields was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his then-girlfriend, Christina Mahazamani, four years ago. His case is back in court and sowing the seeds of doubt in his conviction.

Fields wants DNA samples collected from Mahazamini's body to be tested. Hillsborough County prosecutor Ron Gale told the judge he checked on the evidence in question.

"I have confirmed with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office that the evidence is still there," said Gale.

Hillsborough public defender Jennifer Spradley says the results could point to the real killer.

"The victim was found in a yard and it appeared she had been dragged. That's why that evidence was collected," said Spradley.

But Gale disagreed, saying there is a mountain of evidence against Fields.

"If these items were tested it would not have affected the result at trial," said Gale.

Back in 2017, a jury heard about Fields and Mahazamani's secret sex life. Prosecutors say the two were swingers and invited another man, Rico Whittaker to join them in the bedroom.

But soon Christina, they say, started having feelings for Whittaker, who told a jury about it on the stand.

"I had a pair of boots on and Christina put her number in my boots and asked me to call her later," said Whittaker.

Prosecutors say, Fields found out and killed Mahazamini with a concrete block in a jealous rage.

Spradley says the DNA results could cast doubt on that theory.

"The state's theory of the case for prosecution was Mr. Fields was wearing gloves at the time so they didn't anticipate any of Mr. Fields' DNA on the body, however, if someone else DNA appears on those swabs that would definitely be probative," explained Spradley.

The judge is expected to rule in the next couple of weeks.