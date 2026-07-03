Fourth of July weekend lane closures: Bay Area interstates, highways and bridges affected through next week

State transportation officials advise drivers to expect traffic delays, reduce speeds in active work zones and plan extra travel time.

Nighttime work zones will affect critical local transit routes including Interstate 275, Interstate 75, Interstate 4 and the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced extensive nightly lane closures and ongoing construction projects across the Tampa Bay region starting this Fourth of July weekend.

Drivers traveling across the Bay Area should prepare for overnight lane closures and ongoing construction projects as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues roadwork throughout the region next week.

Several major highways and bridges, including Interstate 275, Interstate 75, Interstate 4, the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Gandy Bridge and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, will experience nightly lane closures from July 5 to 11.

Drivers in Hillsborough County will encounter work zones on several major roadways, including:

I-4 from 50th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with westbound nighttime lane closures July 6 to 9.

I-75 between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fowler Avenue with nightly lane closures through July 17.

Howard Frankland Bridge with nightly lane closures throughout the week of July 5.

I-275 between Willow Avenue and Green Street with nighttime lane closures.

U.S. 41 (Nebraska Avenue) over the Hillsborough River with daytime lane closures July 7 to 11.

U.S. 41 (22nd Street Causeway) bridge over McKay Bay with nightly lane closures July 5 through July 9.

U.S. 92 (Gandy Bridge) eastbound between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties with nightly lane closures throughout the week of July 5.

U.S. 301 at multiple locations. Nightly lane closures from the Manatee County line to SR 674 ( Sun City Boulevard) from July 5 through July 11. Nightly lane closures at Big Bend Road from July 6 through July 10. Morning lane closures from July 6 through July 10 at Ayersworth Glen Boulevard. Nightly closures from July 6 through July 9 at Causeway Boulevard and I-75.

State Road 39 (James L Redman Parkway) from Rayburn Road to Golden Rule Lane, nightly closures from July 7 through July 9.

State Road 60 (Adamo Drive) and the eastbound entrance ramp to northbound I-275 with overnight closures.

State Road 60 (Memorial Highway) nightly lane closures at the eastbound entrance ramp to northbound I-275 from July 5 through July 9.

State Road 553 (Park Road) from U.S. 92 (Baker Street) to north of I-4, daytime closures from July 6 through July 10.

State Road 574 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) at multiple locations. Daytime closures at North 12th Street from July 6 through July 10. Nighttime closures from July 5 through July 9. Nighttime and overnight closures at Buccaneer Place from July 5 through July 9.

Gray Street at Reo Street, day lane closures from July 6 to July 10.