Fourth of July weekend lane closures: Bay Area interstates, highways and bridges affected through next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Drivers traveling across the Bay Area should prepare for overnight lane closures and ongoing construction projects as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues roadwork throughout the region next week.
Several major highways and bridges, including Interstate 275, Interstate 75, Interstate 4, the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Gandy Bridge and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, will experience nightly lane closures from July 5 to 11.
Hillsborough County road closures
Drivers in Hillsborough County will encounter work zones on several major roadways, including:
- I-4 from 50th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with westbound nighttime lane closures July 6 to 9.
- I-75 between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fowler Avenue with nightly lane closures through July 17.
- Howard Frankland Bridge with nightly lane closures throughout the week of July 5.
- I-275 between Willow Avenue and Green Street with nighttime lane closures.
- U.S. 41 (Nebraska Avenue) over the Hillsborough River with daytime lane closures July 7 to 11.
- U.S. 41 (22nd Street Causeway) bridge over McKay Bay with nightly lane closures July 5 through July 9.
- U.S. 92 (Gandy Bridge) eastbound between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties with nightly lane closures throughout the week of July 5.
- U.S. 301 at multiple locations. Nightly lane closures from the Manatee County line to SR 674 ( Sun City Boulevard) from July 5 through July 11. Nightly lane closures at Big Bend Road from July 6 through July 10. Morning lane closures from July 6 through July 10 at Ayersworth Glen Boulevard. Nightly closures from July 6 through July 9 at Causeway Boulevard and I-75.
- State Road 39 (James L Redman Parkway) from Rayburn Road to Golden Rule Lane, nightly closures from July 7 through July 9.
- State Road 60 (Adamo Drive) and the eastbound entrance ramp to northbound I-275 with overnight closures.
- State Road 60 (Memorial Highway) nightly lane closures at the eastbound entrance ramp to northbound I-275 from July 5 through July 9.
- State Road 553 (Park Road) from U.S. 92 (Baker Street) to north of I-4, daytime closures from July 6 through July 10.
- State Road 574 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) at multiple locations. Daytime closures at North 12th Street from July 6 through July 10. Nighttime closures from July 5 through July 9. Nighttime and overnight closures at Buccaneer Place from July 5 through July 9.
- Gray Street at Reo Street, day lane closures from July 6 to July 10.
- Mango Road (CR 579) over I-4, nightly and overnight closures from July 5 to July 9.
Long-term closures
FDOT also noted several long-term closures, including:
- Broadway Avenue under U.S. 301, which remains closed through July 17.
- Frontage Road near Cypress Street, where one section remains closed through late 2026 and another through January 2027.
- County Line Road from Swindell Road to South Frontage Road, nightly southbound lane closures from July 6 through July 16.
Pinellas County closures
Several major projects continue in Pinellas County, including:
- Nightly lane closures on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge from July 7 to 11.
- Nighttime lane closures on U.S. 19 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor.
- Ongoing lane closures on Gulf to Bay Boulevard (SR 60) and Curlew Road (SR 586).
- Daytime lane closures on 4th Street North (SR 687) and Ulmerton Road (SR 688).
- Around-the-clock traffic impacts on the 62nd Avenue South Bridge over Maximo Channel, where a temporary traffic signal remains in place.
- Continuous lane closures on 62nd Avenue North beneath I-275 through approximately December 2026.
Pasco County traffic impacts
In Pasco County, drivers should expect construction activity and lane closures next week on:
- U.S. 41 in Land O' Lakes.
- U.S. 98 near CR 54.
- U.S. 301, where a southbound right lane remains closed until further notice.
- State Road 52, State Road 54, and State Road 589 (Suncoast Parkway), where multiple lane closures and ramp restrictions are scheduled throughout the week.
- County Road 54 between Flint Drive and U.S. 301.
- Touchpoint Drive, where access to the Suncoast Trail Trailhead remains closed through summer 2027.
Citrus County closures
In Citrus County, lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 41 (North Florida Avenue) at East 127th Avenue during daytime hours from July 6 to 10.
Why you should care:
Most of the closures are scheduled during overnight hours to reduce traffic impacts, although several daytime work zones and long-term construction projects remain in place.
FDOT advises motorists to allow extra travel time, reduce speed in construction zones and remain alert for changing traffic patterns. All construction activities are weather permitting and schedules may change.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.