FOX 13 talent supporting local charities this holiday season

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  December 5, 2024 11:17am EST
Care Force
FOX 13 News
TAMPA - If you are looking for a way to help others during the holidays, or any time during the year, here is a list of charities that FOX13 anchors are personally involved with.  It’s a great way to make a difference in our community and help share the Spirit of the Season.

JENN EPSTEIN: Meals on Wheels

HALEY HINDS: Hand up to Victory

DAVE OSTERBERG: Arthritis Foundation (Rheumatoid)

CHARLEY BELCHER: Wheelchairs for Kids

LAURA MOODY: Boys and Girls Clubs (Suncoast)

WALTER ALLEN: Crohn's Disease

MARK WILSON: Believe With Me

ALLIE COREY: The Lamplighters

ALYSE ZWICK: Wounded Warriors

FOX13/Metropolitan Ministries Triple Match Campaign

