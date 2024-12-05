FOX 13 talent supporting local charities this holiday season
TAMPA - If you are looking for a way to help others during the holidays, or any time during the year, here is a list of charities that FOX13 anchors are personally involved with. It’s a great way to make a difference in our community and help share the Spirit of the Season.
JENN EPSTEIN: Meals on Wheels
HALEY HINDS: Hand up to Victory
DAVE OSTERBERG: Arthritis Foundation (Rheumatoid)
CHARLEY BELCHER: Wheelchairs for Kids
LAURA MOODY: Boys and Girls Clubs (Suncoast)
WALTER ALLEN: Crohn's Disease
MARK WILSON: Believe With Me
ALLIE COREY: The Lamplighters
ALYSE ZWICK: Wounded Warriors
FOX13/Metropolitan Ministries Triple Match Campaign
