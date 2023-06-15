FOX 13 teams up with Metropolitan Ministries for the NeighborHOPE Project

Families across the Tampa Bay area are struggling to afford food, rent and housing assistance. FOX 13 is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries to help support the NeighborHOPE Project.

A donation will help assist these families with financial needs as well as case management services in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

The goal of the project is to transform communities in these counties that have higher rates of poverty.

Donations will be matched up to $50,000.

The NeighborHOPE Project looks for resources to help residents take care of immediate needs and provide opportunities for economic mobility.

